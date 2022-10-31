Awareness is power

-says Cancer Foundation head

By Cindy Parkinson

AS Guyana joins the rest of the world in celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the founder and president of the Guyana Cancer Foundation, Bibi Hassan, has emphasised the importance of regular screening and early detection.

“Screening is very important…early detection helps save lives,” Hassan told the Guyana Chronicle during a recent interview.

She used the opportunity to thank those who, through their acts of kindness, made it possible for cancer patients to get the help they need.

The organisation has been at the forefront of Guyana’s cancer fight since 2016. Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital has been a major partner since 2019, providing free services during the month of October when the world focusses heavily on cancer awareness.

“Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital has stuck with me and has offered me 25 mammograms and 25 sonograms free for the month of October,” Hassan told this publication.

She pointed out that persons who are “medically underserved, low-income and underinsured” are the foundation’s target and they often receive life-changing interventions free of charge or at a significantly reduced cost.

Hassan said that from October 2021 to date, the foundation has paid for scans and radiation therapy at the Cancer Institute of Guyana.

There is an increase in women getting screened, but Hassan explained that getting men interested in this is a “struggle.”

While noting the importance of men being screened for prostate cancer, she said that there usually is no physical examination but rather a simple blood test is done to determine if they have this type of cancer. A physical exam can be recommended in certain cases.

Cancer is a major cause of mortality across the world.

As such, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is used an annual campaign to not only raise awareness of this complex disease, but to raise money to fund research into the causes, treatment, and cure.

Since 1985, individuals, businesses and communities have come together every October to show their support for the many people affected by breast cancer. It is a month to reflect, give back, or celebrate the second chance to live.

Guyana Cancer Foundation is seen as a shelter for individuals who are going through treatment and those who have survived.

Last year, $5 million was donated by the Beharry Group of Companies (KFC) to the foundation, which allowed over 225 women to access free breast-cancer screening.

Out of that screening, one of the women tested positive. That patient was able to have a biopsy, mastectomy, radiation and chemotherapy done through the foundation free of cost.

The foundation has paid for the screening of some 100 persons so far this year. The organisation also offers counselling services to cancer patients so that they can effectively cope with the psychological effects that the disease has on them.

Meanwhile, Adviser to the Ministry of Health, Dr. Ramsammy, told this publication that there is an increase in Guyana’s mortality age, which means that there are more cancer survivors in Guyana.

He said that this is good news for the country and its people.

Guyana offers three main cancer treatments: chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgical intervention.

The government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, will soon be launching a chemotherapy centre in New Amsterdam, Berbice.

It is the government’s intention to have centres in Linden, Region 10, and other regions across Guyana.

The Ministry of Health continues to work to raise awareness and to educate citizens about the dangers of an unhealthy lifestyle.

The government is hoping that in two to three years, Guyana will have “a full, comprehensive set of radiotherapy options for the various cancers”.

Dr. Ramsammy said that it is simple for everyone to eat a balanced diet.

“All we have to do is make sure that our plates look like a rainbow; if we have different colours, it means that we are getting different nutrients,” he added.

Dr. Ramsammy and Hassan have frowned upon the stigma attached to cancer and called on the general public to give their love and support to anyone who is battling or has survived it.

“Be aware and raise awareness instead of discriminating,’’ Dr. Ramsammy said while underscoring the importance of persons educating themselves and others about this deadly disease.