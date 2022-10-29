GTT launches MMG at Massy to ‘make life easier’ for customers

GTT on Friday launched their Mobile Money Guyana (mmg+) payment option for Massy Stores at the supermarket’s Movietowne, Liliendaal branch.

Massy customers can now access the MMG service at all of the store’s locations.

Lasawhna Prescott, manager for the Massy Stores Mega location explained that they collaborated with MMG so that they could “make life easier for their customers”.

Prescott believes that the MMG payment option at all their locations will “compliment their offerings of convenience, as well as raise the bar in the retail industry.”

Diana Gittens, Product Marketing Manager for MMG, told the Guyana Chronicle that the aim of the launch is “to bring ease and convenience to the lives of Guyanese across the nation.” Diana added that there are over forty thousand people with MMG wallets and their goal is to utilise the opportunity for people to feel safer and more secure with having less cash in their wallets.

In relation to tourism, Gittens said that MMG is willing and able to facilitate tourists with their own accounts regardless of which cellular phone provider they choose to use. She also emphasised that most tourists are accustomed to electronic payments and that MMG will definitely work to their advantage as well.

According to Gittens, the reception of the Guyanese people has been “excellent” thus far especially since “nobody wants to stand in a long line to pay their bills and MMG shortens that process tremendously.”

She used the opportunity to encourage other businesses in Guyana to take the same innovative step as Massy in order to provide their customers with ease and convenience. She is also optimistic that MMG will be the major payment platform across Guyana in another five years.

Meanwhile, GTT’s Public Relations Manager, Jasmine Harris, chaired the event and emphasised that MMG is known for its “quality, availability, convenience and making life easier for all, regardless of one’s network.”

MMG has almost 800 agents countrywide through Online banking with Republic Bank, Demerara Bank, GBTI and the GTT retail stores.

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce of Guyana has initiated moves to advance the reform and modernisation of the business sector and the Electronic Communications and Transactions (ECT) Bill. The bill is intended to result in an act that will provide for the facilitation and regulation of secure electronic communications and transactions and for their legal recognition. It is also expected to promote the development of the legal and business infrastructure that are necessary to implement secure electronic commerce, and to enhance the efficient delivery of governance by public authorities by means of reliable electronic records and electronic filing of documents and other related matters.