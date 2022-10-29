Salvation Army Christmas Kettle ‘begins to boil’ with $1.5M donation from Gov’t

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali underscored that giving must be a way of life, as his government donated $1.5 million as the first contribution at the launch of the Salvation Army Guyana Division Annual Christmas Kettle Appeal, on Tuesday.

The Christmas Kettle, also referred to as the Red Kettle, due to its colour, is the Salvation Army’s most famous street campaign. It is most recognised during the Christmas season. During this time, volunteers stand outside of businesses and play or sing Christmas carols, or ring bells to inspire passersby to place donations of cash and cheques inside the trademark red kettles.

The annual Christmas Appeal helps the Salvation Army to meet the needs of those less fortunate, through the provision of food, shelter, rehabilitation and much more.

President Ali charged all in the audience, which included school children, to not see giving as just a seasonal act, but to continuously be moved to want to contribute to making humanity better.

“A lot of people associate Christmas with giving. Giving is an art, but this art of giving it must be a way of live, it must be something you believe in, that gives you pride and joy and honour. It is not only about the Christmas Kettle, it is a way of lifting humanity. Giving is an art and a way of life and it’s not seasonal,” the President commented.

Also present at the launch was the Chairman of the Salvation Army Advisory Board, Edward Boyer; President of the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber, fellow divisional leaders, Majors Matignol and Mireille Saint-Lot; captains and soldiers of the Salvation Army; students of St Stanislaus College, St Rose’s High and Queen’s College and members of the public.

Major Matignol said the COVID-19 pandemic and rising cost of living have placed even more persons in a position of need, increasing demand for the Salvation Army services. Divisional Leader Saint-Lot said the Salvation Army is all the more in need of the donations this year.

“The Christmas Kettle Appeal 2022 is now more important than ever. Without your generous support we will not be able to deliver services to the less fortunate this year,” Saint Lot impressed.

The Salvation Army currently has a number of programmes that involve providing food and clothing for the elderly and less fortunate children. It also offers services in schools, daycare, nursing homes, women’s home and have a robust drug rehabilitation programme.

Friday’s event included a testimony from a former member of the Salvation Army drug rehabilitation programme. A drug addict for 28 years, Ramo Lall made remarks crediting his recovery and survival entirely to the help he received from the Salvation Army.

“Today I’m so thankful to the Salvation Army because they saved my life. I got there more dead than alive. Today, I am thankful to the power greater to myself so I could’ve made that step onwards,” shared Lall. Lall shared that he has been ‘clean’ for the past 16 years.