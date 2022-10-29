–Minister Croal tells GWI bursary awardees

GUYANA Water Incorporated (GWI) on Friday held its fourth annual Bursary Awards for the children and parents of outstanding performers at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) at GWI’s Vlissengen Road headquarters.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal told the children that they are the future of Guyana, so, it does not matter which administrative region they are from or high school they attend.

“You are our future; you are the leaders of tomorrow. I would like to see for you to embark on different paths that will see you as part of the development [of Guyana],” the Minister said.

He added: “I assure the Board will acknowledge that because there are more commitments and a greater charge of what the GWI mandate has to do.

“The people to deliver on that mandate are you and so it means its commitment to your work. Alternatively, it means a greater sacrifice on the children, and so as parents their charge has always been how to manage in terms of work, family, and even other commitments, any extracurricular activities that we have,” he explained.

The Minister noted that parents want to see their children do better than what they achieved in their lifetime.

“So, you have to see yourselves as part of Guyana’s development. You are coming into a time in our country where we are seeing major changes… transformation. This Guyana you see now, by the time you all here are ready to complete your secondary education it will not be the same,” the housing minister related.

He told the children to take their education seriously because while there are opportunities for late developers, it isn’t what they would like for them because they would be wasting years of their lives.

“There are always programmes to catch up with, but use the opportunity now,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GWI, Shaik Baksh, speaking at the award ceremony, said that he sees young aspiring faces and asked them to have the determination to move upwards as this is just the beginning of their secondary education level.

He told the children not to forget to read their books as it seems to be something being lost in Guyana. He noted that the children must begin studying now because they cannot wait last minute to study and expect good results.

The children presented with bursary awards are from all across Guyana, and the children of GWI employees. A total of 24 students were awarded.