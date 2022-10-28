Opposition’s non-participation in LGE would not affect process

–Attorney General says

ATTORNEY-General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, S.C., on Tuesday evening said that should the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) not participate in the Local Government Elections (LGE), the process’s credibility and legality would not be affected.

Nandlall, during his virtual programme, “Issues in the News”, said that the Opposition is in its “usual confused state” as it relates to its participation in the LGE, which has been set for March 13, 2023.

He added that in this confusion, the AFC has said that they will not contest the elections, and subsequently changed its rhetoric to say that the executive committee of the party would make a decision on the way forward.

The Attorney-General noted that the population will not be distracted by the confusion and “ineptitude” taking place in the Opposition camp.

Nandlall added: “Whether the APNU+AFC contests the elections as a collective or as individual parties will not affect the credibility of the elections, neither will it affect the legality of the elections.”

The Attorney-General also said that the Opposition’s non-participation will, however, have devastating political consequences if that decision is taken.

He went on to say that it is clear that the Opposition is afraid of the upcoming elections, since there is solid evidence that they might lose by a large margin.