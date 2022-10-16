News Archives
GFS hosts children's fire safety lecture, practical sessions
THE Guyana Fire Service (GFS), as part of Fire Prevention Month, hosted a fire safety lecture and water tender tour for children from the various youth groups within #2 Sub-Division, Regional Division 4’A.
During the exercise which was conducted by section leader, Liverpool (only name given) and leading fireman, Cameron (only name given) at the Ruimveldt Police Station, children were sensitised on all the dos and don’ts to safeguard against fires.

Following the lecture, participants were allowed to inspect water tender #107, which is attached to the West Ruimveldt Fire Station.
The children were able to see and learn about the various compartments and equipment on the water tender.

The participating groups were the Ruimveldt Dynamic Leaders, Albouystown Faith Based Youth Group and the Agricola Rising Stars Youth Group.
The activity is part of the GFS’ partnership approach to tackling fire safety and promoting youth development. Present at exercise were Insp Whickam; Sgt 20404 Griffith; L/Cpl Manu, and Liaisons, Kim Morgan, Donna Plass and Vanessa Mangra.
Fire Prevention Month is being observed under the theme: “Working together as One Guyana to Prevent Fire.”

