Digicel Group shortlisted for global awards

THE Digicel Group has been shortlisted for both the Global Carrier Awards and the World Communication Awards.

Entering the category for Best Environmental, Social, Governmental (ESG) Initiative, this submission looked at the extensive work the Digicel Haiti Foundation has done in the field of education throughout the nation.

Digicel has built 188 schools, resulting in more than 100,000 Haitian children accessing education in a Digicel-built school each day.

The Best ESG Initiative category recognises initiatives that are changing the world in the environmental, societal, state, and government spheres, including charity initiatives, corporate environmental commitments now or for the future, or anything in the corporate social responsibility space.

For the World Communication Awards, Digicel was shortlisted in two categories: The Social Contribution Award, again for the work of the Digicel Haiti Foundation in education, and the Customer Experience Award for work done to improve customer experience and to go above and beyond when it comes to putting the customer first.

The Social Contribution Award celebrates the service provider demonstrating the greatest positive impact on the market it seeks to address, while the Customer Experience Award will go to the service provider that proves to have the best all-round experience for its customer whilst enhancing the trust bonds with its customers in an increasingly digital world.

“Each year we take a look at the work Digicel has done in a number of areas and determine which aspects can stand tall in a global playing field. While we mostly operate in small island nations, we have a big impact and we are all immensely proud of the work we do in the markets we serve,” said Oliver Coughlan, Digicel Group CEO.

“Being shortlisted for these awards is a tremendous honour and validates the work we have been doing. Getting to this stage took a collective effort, so I’d like to give a big thank you to all the teams across the business who have been working extremely hard to make this a possibility, especially in Haiti, where, despite the challenges, we continue to do our best to create a world where no one gets left behind,” added Coughlan.

The Global Carrier Awards Ceremony will be held on October 19 at The O, London, and the World Communication Awards on November 1 at the Grand Connaught Rooms, London. (Jamaica Observer)