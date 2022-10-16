News Archives
Philomena ‘Fireball’ Sahoye-Shury remembered as the embodiment of a true Guyanese
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, and other representatives of the PPP/C pay tribute to the late Philomena Sahoye-Shury
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, and other representatives of the PPP/C pay tribute to the late Philomena Sahoye-Shury

PEOPLE’S Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) stalwart and former Deputy Mayor of Georgetown, Philomena ‘Fireball’ Sahoye-Shury, C.C.H., has made stellar contributions to the citizens of Guyana, the country’s development and has left behind a rich legacy, the PPP/C has said.
Addressing a ceremonial party send-off ceremony at Freedom House, Robb Street, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, said the former Deputy Mayor was the embodiment of a true Guyanese.
President Ali said that Sahoye-Shury was a reflection of what national life is about—representing the peoples’ interest, fighting for democracy and the rule of law, and fighting for the freedom of the people.
He said her mark in history is phenomenal and she leaves behind a huge legacy—one of true commitment, patriotism, a deep sense of national pride and hard work for people and the development of Guyana.

Staff Reporter

