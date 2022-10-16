Chinese Medical Brigade assists Joshua House Children Centre

–children receive gifts, supplies and free medical services

THE eighteenth Chinese Medical Brigade offered its services on Saturday and donated COVID-19 supplies and gifts to the Joshua House Children Centre at South Thomas Street, Georgetown, where many children received eye, heart and lungs tests.

Each child also received a gift for participating in the general screening and medical checkup offered by the medical brigade, while sanitary and COVID-19 supplies, among other items, were donated to the Joshua House Children Centre.

According to the Captain of the 18th Chinese Medical Brigade, Dr. Chu Xuehui, the brigade recently arrived in Guyana after the departure of the previous group last month and saw the need to assist in offering its services to youths of the children’s centre.

“We checked on their wellbeing and if any disease is affecting anyone; our duty is to provide help for those in need. We have travelled thousands of miles to be here and we want to do as much as we can,” Dr. Xuehui told this publication.

The Chinese medical teams, over the years, have combined the efforts and expertise of more than 160 Chinese medical experts. Guyanese have benefitted from the expertise of professionals in specialised areas such as: acupuncture, anaesthetics, gynaecology, nephrology, oncology, ophthalmology, pathology, radiology, urology, obstetrics, paediatrics, general surgery, plastic surgery and osteopathy.

The first batch of Chinese medical professionals came to Guyana in 1993 due to the Protocol on Medical Cooperation, signed between the two countries on May 26, 1993. During the course of their two-year stint, the outgoing batch of medical professionals treated over 41,000 patients and performed 6000 surgeries.