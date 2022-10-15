News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Two beautification projects for Region Six
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
An artist’s impression of the intended beautification project at No. 79 Village.
An artist’s impression of the intended beautification project at No. 79 Village.

– as New Amsterdam, No. 79 Village identified for family-friendly spaces

IN keeping with the government’s push to create more green spaces for families across the country, First Lady Arya Ali has added two more sites to her national beautification project.
This time, the project will extend to the ancient county, Berbice, where Number 79 village and New Amsterdam have been identified.

An artist’s impression of the beautification project at New Amsterdam

The signs for the respective beautification projects were unveiled by Mrs Ali and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, at a ceremony on Friday.
The First Lady who was elated to support yet another project said the goal is to promote the revitalisation of public safe spaces and green parks across the country.

“This project aims to promote scenic revitalisation, safe public spaces and green parks. It is my aim to have one in every administrative region throughout Guyana,” Mrs Ali said.
Thus far, she said that one project has been started in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), one which is almost complete at La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara (WCD), a third is at the Kingston seawall which is soon to be commissioned.

An artist’s impression of the play park section of the beautification project at New Amsterdam

According to Mrs Ali, these projects also aim to promote family time, and recreation and also to create a space where small cultural activities can be hosted.
Further, she noted that a management committee has been set up to ensure that there’s proper management of the facilities placed at the sites.

“It is your space. It is your park and I urge all of you to come out and maximise the use of the parks… it is for your benefit, so please ensure you take care of it,” she told residents who were present.
The park at Number 79 Village will feature paved walkways, a play park for children, recreational gazebos, benches, water fountains and more.

An artist’s impression of the beautification project

Meanwhile, delivering remarks was Minister Indar who stated that, since entering office, the government has sought to transform Guyana and has been building out infrastructure across the country.
With this, he added that President, Dr Irfaan Ali wanted to ensure that the country had safe spaces.

This mantle was picked up by the First Lady and her office. Indar revealed that the First Lady identified a number of spots across the country to create these types of spaces.
According to Minister Indar, the public works ministry will continue to work with the Office of the First Lady to ensure that her vision for the beautification projects becomes a reality.

First Lady Arya Ali

“The sites that we have identified are within major population sets where people can easily access to and from,” Indar said.
As it relates to the safe space at New Amsterdam, it was revealed that it, too, will have a walkway, amenities for children to play and more.

Further, he mentioned that both projects will be executed by Berbicians as he noted that all contractors are from Berbice.
The projects are to be completed before Christmas, Minister Indar said. He urged contractors to take advantage of good weather and push in as much work as possible on the projects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Shamar Meusa

More from this author

Shamar Meusa
Shamar Meusa
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.