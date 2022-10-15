Two beautification projects for Region Six

– as New Amsterdam, No. 79 Village identified for family-friendly spaces

IN keeping with the government’s push to create more green spaces for families across the country, First Lady Arya Ali has added two more sites to her national beautification project.

This time, the project will extend to the ancient county, Berbice, where Number 79 village and New Amsterdam have been identified.

The signs for the respective beautification projects were unveiled by Mrs Ali and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, at a ceremony on Friday.

The First Lady who was elated to support yet another project said the goal is to promote the revitalisation of public safe spaces and green parks across the country.

“This project aims to promote scenic revitalisation, safe public spaces and green parks. It is my aim to have one in every administrative region throughout Guyana,” Mrs Ali said.

Thus far, she said that one project has been started in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), one which is almost complete at La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara (WCD), a third is at the Kingston seawall which is soon to be commissioned.

According to Mrs Ali, these projects also aim to promote family time, and recreation and also to create a space where small cultural activities can be hosted.

Further, she noted that a management committee has been set up to ensure that there’s proper management of the facilities placed at the sites.

“It is your space. It is your park and I urge all of you to come out and maximise the use of the parks… it is for your benefit, so please ensure you take care of it,” she told residents who were present.

The park at Number 79 Village will feature paved walkways, a play park for children, recreational gazebos, benches, water fountains and more.

Meanwhile, delivering remarks was Minister Indar who stated that, since entering office, the government has sought to transform Guyana and has been building out infrastructure across the country.

With this, he added that President, Dr Irfaan Ali wanted to ensure that the country had safe spaces.

This mantle was picked up by the First Lady and her office. Indar revealed that the First Lady identified a number of spots across the country to create these types of spaces.

According to Minister Indar, the public works ministry will continue to work with the Office of the First Lady to ensure that her vision for the beautification projects becomes a reality.

“The sites that we have identified are within major population sets where people can easily access to and from,” Indar said.

As it relates to the safe space at New Amsterdam, it was revealed that it, too, will have a walkway, amenities for children to play and more.

Further, he mentioned that both projects will be executed by Berbicians as he noted that all contractors are from Berbice.

The projects are to be completed before Christmas, Minister Indar said. He urged contractors to take advantage of good weather and push in as much work as possible on the projects.