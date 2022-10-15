Hits and Jams: Norton’s degrading of Spice and Skillibeng unfair

CHIEF Executive officer of Hits and Jams Entertainment, Rawle Ferguson has refuted claims made by Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton that the Spice and Skillibeng performances at the recently concluded Cricket Carnival Super Concerts were damaging to the moral fiber of Guyana.

Ferguson in a release stated that the Dancehall culture is widely followed and loved by many, including Guyanese. He noted too that the patrons at these concerts are well aware of the style of entertainment these artistes provide and contended that it is unfair to blame the artistes for the overall immoral behaviour in society.

Norton reportedly made the statements on Saturday, that the two artistes are creating conditions for men to be abusive to women with the derogatory content of their music.

The CEO said he is of the opinion that social media and the Internet are probably the biggest influencers of behaviour in society and that is accessed by all.

Ferguson noted that both Spice and Skillibeng have a combined Instagram following of almost five million, which he believes is a clear indication that their music is liked and accepted by many.

Spice is a Grammy-nominated artiste and Skillibeng is also a chart-topping performer who has received numerous accolades from the music industry.

Additionally, both artistes have travelled the world performing their hits for numerous fans and have also performed in Guyana before the recently held Cricket Carnival activities, the CEO said, pointing out that he is unsure why only now these statements are coming to the fore.

The Cricket Carnival was a partnership with CPL, the government of Guyana and the Carnival committee which comprises of corporate and other stakeholders.