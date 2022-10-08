News Archives
Vaccinations removed as entry requirement to Guyana
AS countries the world over return to complete normalcy following the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Guyana on Friday lifted the requirement for incoming travellers to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entering the country.

This was revealed in a letter by the Director-General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). This correspondence was copied to Ministers of Public Works, Juan Edghill and Deodar Indar and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Narine Singh, among others.

The letter stated that the Ministry of Health has removed the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for entry into Guyana effective October 7, 2022.
The removal of the vaccination requirements follows the removal of the COVID-19 testing requirements for international travellers by health officials in June.
Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, at the time, had said that the decision came after authorities examined where Guyana was in terms of vaccinations and felt comfortable to remove that requirement.

Staff Reporter

