‘Be your own motivator’

-says hairdresser who refused to let disability kill her dreams

By Cindy Parkinson

ASHA Alli, a differently-abled hairdresser, has encountered many obstacles on her way to success. For her, it was a long and tiring journey, but she chose to push on and make the goals she had set for herself, a reality.

Born with both sets of fingers not fully developed and stuck together, Asha’s parents, with the advice of their doctor, decided to perform an operation to separate them so that she could have some amount of “normalcy” as she grew.

Growing up as a child, Asha was faced with many challenges, but the one that stood out the most to her was being bullied by her peers while in secondary school. She was teased and called many names for being differently-abled and even though these remarks were hurtful, she learned to ignore it and develop strength through it all.

Asha enjoyed learning despite being ridiculed at school, but she was forced to “drop out” in the fourth form due to financial issues at home.

Her mother worked as a maid while her father was a cane-cutter. Their income was barely enough to pay the bills and put food on the table, let alone fund her education.

Asha always had a love for doing makeup and hair as a child and as faith would have it, one day while she was reading the newspaper, she stumbled upon an ad that was offering hairdressing training at a salon.

With her parents’ encouragement and her determination, she applied for the course and got through. Not having the financial means to pay for it, her aunt and her parents came together and paid for it in installments.

Asha did not limit herself or feel intimidated by anyone because of her fingers, but she also found it very challenging to hold a comb and a pair of scissors while figuring out how to cut the hair.

Being differently-abled, the salon’s owner did not want to take any chances with her ruining the customers’ hair, so she spent most of her days sitting and observing the other trainees as they worked. This put a damper on her spirit, but it did not stop her from chasing her dreams; instead, it motivated her.

She decided to practice at home on her aunt and neighbour and even offered to work for free at another salon.

With practice, she began to master her skills as a hairdresser. Eventually, she got her own clients and was paid for her work.

During her three years of working at the salon, Asha met her husband Ashaad Alli, got married and migrated to Nevis, the smaller of the two Caribbean islands making up Saint Kitts and Nevis. While there, she further developed her skills and passion for hairdressing.

After giving birth to her first daughter, Aaliya, Asha and her husband returned to Guyana, where she established a small salon for herself. She subsequently gave birth to her second daughter, Amelia, and watched excitedly as her business grew.

Asha is now the proud owner of Asha’s Beauty World, located in Courbane Park, Annandale, East Coast Demerara. She has employed several young women from the community and surrounding areas. She trains them, and gives them an opportunity to earn their own money.

According to Asha, she is a strong believer in giving back to others. She urged the public to “stop the bullying of people who do not seem normal to you.” Given her own experiences, she emphasised that regardless of whether it is a child or adult, they will feel hurt when that is done to them.

She also believes in staying humble and grounded in life.

“Believe in yourself, do not give up on your dreams and you can be anything that you want to be if you are determined to work hard for it,” she said as she offered words of advice to members of the public, especially young people.