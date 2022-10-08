News Archives
Modern Providence Post Office Commissioned
GPOC Director of Corporate Affairs, Tracy Marks
THE Providence Post Office was, on Friday, officially commissioned as the Guyana post Office Corporation (GPOC) began celebrations for World Post Day.
The facility was recently retrofitted and renovated.

GPOC Director of Corporate Affairs, Tracy Marks, in giving an overview of the project, said Providence is one of many locations through which the GPOC carries out its mandate of bringing postal services to the people of Guyana.

Post Master General, Karen Brown and a senior citizen cutting the ribbon to officially commission the upgraded Providence Post Office on Friday (Elvin Carl Croker photo)

The GPOC, she said, is strategically positioned in a location with growing postal demands.
The support and call for the upgraded Providence facility came from the Office of the Prime Minister and the design of the one-story concrete structure was provided by the Ministry of Public Works.

The initial cost of the project stood at just over $23.5 million; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were several delays as well as increases in costs of materials which naturally resulted in the original four-month construction time being extended and the total cost increasing.

The exterior of the newly commissioned Providence Post Office (Elvin Carl Croker photo)

The Director of Corporate Affairs said the construction extended to some 12 months and the final cost increased by 27 per cent.
“The Providence Post Office stands equipped with modern facilities including facility for the physically challenged and we would like to open our post office to you and your relatives and ensure that you utilise it for its purpose,” Marks said.

Staff Reporter

