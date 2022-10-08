More Jamaican investors eyeing Guyana

WITH Guyana being a “fertile region” for economic growth, more Jamaicans have expressed an interest in investing in Guyana, according to Jamaica’s Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Aubyn Hill.

Minister Hill was at the time addressing the ‘Networking Cocktail Reception, Collaboration for Growth’ event hosted at the Guyana Marriott Hotel on Wednesday.

He stated that the two nations have had positive social and political ties for many years and strengthening such links would not be difficult.

According to him, some Jamaican business persons had already benefitted from earlier connections in Guyana and he is looking forward to a greater desire to strengthen ties between the two CARICOM nations.

It was explained that Guyana is a fertile region for economic growth and Jamaica is prepared for expansion.

Jamaica is skilled in human resource management, hospitality management, tourism management and logistics for business process outsourcing (BPO).

Minister Hill also stated that he believes that Guyana is a perfect fit from an economic, political, and social standpoint, and that financial institutions in Jamaica have the resources and expertise needed to assist in financing the significant projects that are being pursued in Guyana.

Despite not having a physical presence here, several organisations, such as NCB Capital Markets Limited, are already offering crucial funding for regional initiatives.

Minister Hill does not believe that Jamaica is “late to the party” since Guyana is changing so quickly and profoundly.

A 38-member business delegation visited Guyana recently, and according to the Jamaican Minister, a larger delegation is expected to join him here in about two months on another trade mission.

President of the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Diane Edwards, subsequently spoke with the Guyana Chronicle

She echoed most of what Minister Hill said, adding that this was her second visit to Guyana; her first was in May when she attended the AGRO Investment Forum where she saw Guyana’s potential.

Edwards expressed her enthusiasm about investing in Guyana’s economy.

“Guyana is an exciting country with an exciting future,” she said adding, “We had to get onboard with Guyana and the opportunity of working together.”

With Jamaica having one of the most mordernised and sophisticated ports in the region, Edwards suggested that Guyana can export some of its products through the port, specifically to North America, considering the logistics and that Kingston is the “perfect” transshipment port.

She also emphasised the warmth and hospitality of President, Dr. Irfan Ali, his government and the people of Guyana.

Edwards noted that President Ali is not just looking at developing Guyana and Guyanese, but he is looking at developing the entire Caribbean region which is welcomed by all.

During the event, Edwards and Chief Executive Officer of Go-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen business ties between the two nations.