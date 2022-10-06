Small vendors: Cricket Carnival put ‘nice change in our pockets’

By Cindy Parkinson

NOW that the curtain has come down on the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final and Cricket Carnival, many small vendors are smiling brightly.

The events held on September 16 to October 2, 2022, under the “One Guyana” theme generated significant income opportunities for thousands of Guyanese across the board.

The first-ever Cricket Carnival was held by the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce.



Subject Minister Oneidge Walrond had explained in an earlier article that the main aim of the events was “to put Guyana on show for all to see our authentic experiences, whether it is immersing yourself in the rich and diverse cultures, getting in tune with nature in our remote regions, or exploring the built heritage or city vibes here in the coast.”

It was a spectacle of an event that attracted tourists from the Caribbean territories, internationally, neighbouring countries and the diaspora. Guyanese from all walks of life and throughout Guyana were out celebrating in their large numbers as well.

They were treated to a wide range of entertainment and recreational choices such as international concerts, SOCA competitions, cultural performances, regional food festivals, scheduled tours and the road parade, among others.



Nuts, chips, soft drinks and sweets vendors were a common site during the carnival festivities; there were also vendors who sold local dishes such as cook-up-rice, roti and curry, wild meat, chowmein, BBQ, fish and chips, etc. Added to that, there were also local craft and paintings for sale.

“I was excited to participate in the Cricket Carnival after five years as a food vendor; business was booming, and I want to thank my customers and the President of Guyana for bringing CPL to our country.

“Every day we went home with a nice change in our pockets and felt safe. Let me say thanks to the police for keeping us safe on the streets and making sure it was peaceful,” said Jason (the only name given).



Delon and Trisha Persaud, who were operating as food and snacks vendors for the first time, said the carnival brought them much-needed income and believe that other vendors can benefit from the event for the upcoming years.

They thanked everyone who supported them during the Cricket Carnival and asked that they continue supporting all small vendors

“Because it is what most of us depend on to make a living,” they told the Guyana Chronicle.

Several other snacks vendors also expressed their satisfaction with their returns from the carnival and say that they could not wait for next year.

With the streets still buzzing with positive reviews, Guyanese, the Caribbean and people all around the world will be waiting in anticipation for the next Cricket Carnival and CPL final, which Guyana will be hosting for the next two years.