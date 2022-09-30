Brooks hails the influence of team mates after maiden T20 century

JAMAICA Tallawahs batter Shamarh Brooks has hailed the influence of his team mates after smashing a crucial, maiden T20 century against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Wednesday night.

\

In the must-win encounter, Brooks both treated and horrified home fans with some spectacular stroke-play, which underpinned the Jamaica franchise’s sizeable innings score of 226 for 4. Personally, the batter piled on an unbeaten 109 off 52 balls, his best-ever return for the format.

The total, which included 7 fours and 8 sixes was instrumental in the team’s win as they later managed to restrict the Warriors to 189, which sealed the Jamaica franchise’s return to the final for the first time in four years.

“I had lunch with Brandon King and he was very upset with the way I got out in the last innings, on 47. So, he told me I needed to take it all the way down regardless of what I think, that’s what I did and it paid off,” Brooks said.

“Imad Wasim coming in at the end, the partnership with Ravi, Raymond as well, the guys just kept telling me to keep working it, just keep playing cricket shots and as we always say in the dressing room to keep making love to the cricket ball.”

The Tallawahs will face Barbados Royals in tonight’s final.