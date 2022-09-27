US A thrash South Korea 145-69 to set World Cup record

UNITED States set a new record for the highest score in the history of the Women’s Basketball World Cup when they thrashed South Korea 145-69.

Eight of the defending champions’ 12 players reached double figures in Sydney, with Brionna Jones scoring 24 points and adding one assist.

A’ja Wilson netted 20 points and Breanna Stewart added 18.

Brazil previously held the record for their 143-50 victory against Malaysia in the 1990 group stage.

“It involves all of us,” Wilson said. “Because we now have a complete team, it feels a lot better as well and we’re starting to mesh, we’re starting to click.

“But this is huge, I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of a team that can score the basketball like this crazy and put up 145 points.”

The US, who shot 66% from the field, have already qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament after winning all four of their group-stage games. (BBC Sport).