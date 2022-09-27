News Archives
GFF installs IMC in Region One
Chaiman Knester Castello (left) and committee member, Ralph Williams, holding their letters of appointment.
Chaiman Knester Castello (left) and committee member, Ralph Williams, holding their letters of appointment.

THE Wayne Forde-led Guyana Football Federation(GFF) on Saturday last installed a select Interim Management Committee(IMC) to charter the course for the realisation of a Region One Football Association.

The 11-member Barima-Waini FA’s IMC will be headed by Knester Castello (Chairman) and includes 1st and 2nd Vice Chairman, Renatto Srikumar and Ormelindie Gildarie respectively. Monique Emmanuel will serve as Secretary and Ingrid Harris-Chappelle as Treasurer, while the Assistant Secretary/Treasurer is Celestine Maria Chacon. Five Committe Members were also appointed: Sherlon Rodrigues, Ralph Williams, Terrance Ash, Carlos Henry and Kimste Castello.

Each member of the IMC has received a letter of appointment from the GFF and according to Chairman Castello “This is a huge achievement for us as a Region. The level of comittment shown by the GFF is great for the game and for us as a new body. We know that the work will not be easy, but as a body we are committed to work towards our Association becoming the next GFF full member”.

Castello, a former player, stated that the Region is blessed with loads of talented players and highlighted national Lady Jags, Annalisa Vincent who hails from Moruca, one of the 3 sub-regions that make up Region One. The other two are Martarkai and Mabaruma.

The mandate for the IMC during their governance of the sport is to establish a Constitution for the Association and guide clubs into becoming organised and structured with a Constitution as well as provide organised competitions and educational training for match co-ordinators, coaches and referees.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
emblem3
