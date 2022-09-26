Disclosure

(names have been changed to protect identity)

AISHA Bacchus loved her job as a Primary School Teacher. Ever since she was a child, she knew teaching would be her profession. Learning about child development fascinated her — children are shaped by the families, the environment and the cultures they are born into. They have milestones to reach in infancy that indicate how well they will progress in childhood, with consistent love, care and attention.

After graduating from Teacher’s training college with honours, Miss Bacchus accepted a job at the school where she did her practical training. One afternoon, while children prepared for sports day on a nearby field, Miss Bacchus noticed a boy sitting cross-legged in a corner. Amid the excitement, she approached him. ‘Hey, you’re Colin?’ The lad confirmed his name with a nod, ‘How come you’re not joining in with the others?’ she asked, ‘Everyone can do something, you know, come on’. she took his arm to help him up, and he winced in pain. ‘Are you okay? What’s wrong with your arm?’ She asked in concern. ‘Nothing Miss, it’s my shoulder; I fell off my bike. It hurts; that’s why I can’t join in’. Aisha looked into his eyes and knew his pain went much deeper than his shoulder, but she did not wish to antagonise the child. ‘Come and see me after school’, she smiled, ‘We can talk then’. She could tell the boy needed some help and attention.

That afternoon Colin stood by her classroom door, waiting to enter as her class noisily exited. She beckoned him in and pulled up a seat for him next to her desk. ‘Colin’, she started, ‘I’m sorry about your shoulder, but I need to take a look. Have you seen a doctor? Did you fall on concrete or grass? Please undo your top button and pull this side down, so I can see where it hurts?’. Colin cowered into the chair, grasping his collar tightly to his neck. ‘I can’t show you, Miss. I will get in trouble. I have to go. He made to rise, but Aisha touched his shoulder, gently guiding him back into the chair.

Lowering his head, the boy slowly complied as Aisha removed his hands, undid the button and peeled back his shirt to reveal two branded, infected belt wounds. She breathed in deeply, trying to control her alarm, shock and despair; she did not want to unsettle the pupil. ‘Who did this to you?’ she asked shakily. In a barely audible voice, the boy muttered, ‘Uncle Greg, he get vexed because I wouldn’t play with him and his friends. Aisha assured the boy that he was not in trouble and that anything he told her would be confidential. However, he needed a doctor, which meant the Headteacher and others would need to know what happened.

Through floods of tears, the boy confided his ordeal to Miss Bacchus, who remained calm and collected while feeling sad and helpless. Aisha took notes of what he said as his story unfolded. When his uncle’s friends visited, he was systematically ridiculed and made to carry out acts that amused and gratified the immoral group. Feeling worthless, unhappy and used, the boy made a stand one evening and locked himself away, only to be met with ‘blows’ from his uncle’s belt when he emerged the next day.

Aisha did not interrupt him unless she needed to clarify what he meant. Neither did she embellish his story with her suspicions or imagination. It was evident the child was at risk. Subsequently, the Headteacher informed the relevant authorities and set the wheels in motion to protect Colin Westbrook, a pupil of Hollifield Primary School, aged nine.

That evening, a Child Protection Agency (CPA) officer sat with Colin in the local hospital waiting room, awaiting transportation. Colin received antibiotics, and his wounds were cleaned and dressed. His demeanour was unsure yet hopeful; his mood lighter and less troubled. The CPA officer explained he was not going home to his uncle but would remain in care while the authorities conducted enquiries and investigations.

Aisha Bacchus had succeeded in protecting a child from adverse circumstances, fulfilling her role as a teacher and child protector. Many students will enter the school each year, and she will encounter various incidents, situations and problems. Can Miss Bacchus cope? After some self-introspection and evaluation, she decides that she can – this role is her vocation.

Advice to Adults: When an abused child confides in an adult, the adult must remain calm and non-judgemental regardless of what the child discloses. It takes a lot of courage for children to relay traumatic or overwhelming events to a trusted adult. Therefore, the adult must not belie that trust by asking pointless questions, apportioning blame or reacting negatively.

The adult must have a reassuring manner towards the child. His/her body language should convey such; yes, I am listening to you, yes, I believe you, and yes, you can trust me. If necessary, the adult should take notes, using the child’s exact words (a prosecutor may need this later in a court of law). As soon as conveniently possible, the adult must tell the child he/she will share the information with an appropriate person (usually the Headteacher or person in charge) for the child’s protection.

Disclosures are confidential and should only be shared with the people who need to know, not neighbours, partners, friends, or even colleagues.

If you are concerned about the welfare of a child, call the CPA hotline on 227 0979 or write to us at childcaregy@gmail.com

A MESSAGE FROM THE CHILDCARE AND PROTECTION AGENCY,

MINISTRY OF HUMAN SERVICES AND SOCIAL SECURITY