A unique cultural experience in a breathtaking ambience

LAZEEZ Fusion, an authentic Indian and Thai cuisine-based restaurant, last week opened its doors here in Guyana with a kitchen team that consists of chefs all the way from India who specialise in the Indian and Thai Cuisine.

The intention is for everything on the menu to be authentic; no artificial flavours, Marketing Manager Anna Goorsammy told Guyana Chronicle over the weekend.

“Lazeez is an Urdu word that means delicious and the inspiration came from Mr. Ramnaresh Sarwan’s love for Thai food and the people’s love for Indian food; Lazeez Fusion was quickly turned into reality.”

The restaurant opened in the Amazonia Mall with the following mission statement: “Where every ingredient tells a story; where your stomach rules your mind. The flavours will inspire you to listen when your taste buds speak. It’s where culture blends. We’re not just a restaurant; we’re a cultural experience.”

Generally opened every day from noon to 11pm, the restaurant features foods that may be new to Guyanese but promises that everything will be scrumptious. “We encourage everyone that’s planning to dine with us to come with an opened mind. There are dishes that are known, but there are also dishes that will be new to some people since we took inspiration from all parts of India and Thailand. We wanted to introduce new items and expand the palate of people giving them something different but scrumptious,” Goorsammy offered.

“We aim to give every guest the whole cultural experience whether it’s in our food, our music, our ambience and even our service. We want every guest to leave feeling refreshed and come back knowing they’re in for a good time. Lazeez Fusion is the whole package, and we’d love for everyone to experience it,” she continued.

While Indian food may be known for its spices and distinctive flavours, the restaurant recognises that not everyone’s palate is the same. “Their spice levels are not the same and some folks prefer vegetarian meals. Fortunately, we cater for all. Our menu has vegetarian options and upon request, items can possibly be made more or less spicy to accommodate the customer’s spice tolerance,” Goorsammy related.

“Thai food also has its own distinctive flavors which we are excited about because guests are now introduced to something new and flavourful. To top it off, on our menu regardless of if you’re having Indian or Thai Food, we have a wine or drink item to pair really well with it,” she continued.

As much as Lazeez Fusion is new to the public, Goorsammy said it is also new to the management team and hence, they would greatly appreciate honest feedback from the public. Guests can stay updated with the restaurant through its social media platforms.

“Lazeez Fusion has options: if guests would like to try items from our menu but aren’t able to dine in with us, there’s the take-out option. We also offer delivery services as well so that if they can’t come to us, then we’ll go to them,” Goorsammy informed.