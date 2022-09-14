News Archives
September 19 declared a national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali on Tuesday proclaimed that Monday, September 19 would be a national day of mourning in sympathy and solidarity with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth nations, on the occasion of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

On Monday, the long-serving British Monarch would be laid to rest.
According to the proclamation signed by the President, all authorities, boards, commissions, corporations, public agencies, Ministries and citizens are asked to fly the National Flag at half-mast.
Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 last Thursday, reigned for 70 years.

