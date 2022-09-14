Ramnaresh Sarwan opens another restaurant at Amazonia Mall

LAZEEZ FUSION, which is owned by former West Indies captain Ramnaresh Sarwan, was opened on Monday night at the Amazonia Mall.

The restaurant offers a variety of Thai and Indian dishes, and according to Sarwan, the word ‘Lazeez’ is Urdu for delicious, while ‘Fusion’ was added to represent the Thai and Indian foods that will be on offer.

“We tried to do something which is very different. I know there are two Indian restaurants here that just [offer] Indian food. In this situation, we just want to be different from everybody else; we want to try Thai and Indian together,” he said.

He said that a chef was brought from India, and that there is also one that specialises in Thai foods, which is alien to our culture here in Guyana, he said.

“Hopefully, when they [the patrons] come, they will have a wonderful experience, and, of course, with the ambience and so forth,” he added.

The extension of the Mall is expected to be completed by late November or December, according to Sarwan.

His plans also entail opening a bar which would offer more interesting food, including sushi and beverages.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, attended the informal opening of the restaurant, along with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd and other government officials, and private sector representatives.