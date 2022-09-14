President Ali, key stakeholders advance discussions on Silica City

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Monday, met with a team from the Guyana Innovation Group and representatives of Dar consultants to discuss the Innovation Village masterplan.

According to the group, the Innovation Village will be a geographic area located within Silica City, where digital and innovative leading-edge anchor institutions and companies cluster and connect with startups, business incubators and accelerators.

It will be physically compact, transit-accessible, technically wired and will offer a mix use of housing, office and retail spaces.

President Ali, in his remarks, stressed the impact of the “catalytic investment,” noting: “The aim is to create opportunities for 2030 and beyond.”

The establishment of Silica City was proposed in 2013 by President Ali during his tenure as the Minister of Housing and Water.

The city’s construction is in keeping with Guyana’s international commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) the New Urban Agenda and other guidelines.

Present at the meeting were several representatives from the government, including the Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh; the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; the Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill; the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, as well as representatives from the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission and the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest).