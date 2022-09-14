Treaty signed to make Guyana member of Regional Security System

–President Ali assents to Mental Health Protection and Promotion Act 2022

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Tuesday, signed the Instrument of Accession for the Treaty Establishing the Regional Security System, making Guyana a member of the regional body.

The protocol was first signed in March 2022 while President Ali was in Belize for the 33rd inter-sessional meeting of CARICOM heads.

The President also assented to the Mental Health Protection and Promotion Act 2022.

The Mental Health Protection and Promotion Act 2022 provides for the mental health care of persons suffering from mental illness and protects, promotes and fulfills the rights of those persons during the delivery of mental health care.

Additionally, it seeks to promote the mental health and well-being of persons in Guyana and to ensure that all persons receive the best mental health care.