‘No need for disunity, we are better together’

MINISTER within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, over the weekend engaged those gathered for Heritage celebration in Soesdyke, where he asserted that, “There is no benefit to us being disunited. We are better together.”

The minister reminded celebrants of the importance of Amerindian Heritage Month, noting that the celebrations demonstrate the rich diversity of Guyanese culture.

“This celebration is meant to ensure that we continue to embrace each other, regardless of ethnicity, regardless of geography, regardless of social strata, that we remain in celebration with and among each other,” he said.

“While many of us strive towards building a One Guyana, we have to make sure that our people are unified and making sure that we understand and establish our one common vision and one common objective of moving forward. You can be assured that you have a government in the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, led by Dr Irfaan Ali, that will ensure that we work with every single Guyanese as you have seen us doing over the last two years,” he said.

The minister emphasised the need for collaborative efforts in building One Guyana, while identifying racism as a seminal tool used in efforts to divide the nation.

Minister McCoy noted the opposition’s position on an alleged existing apartheid system in Guyana, and dubbed it “an insult to those who endured that cruel system.”

“Apartheid was a legislative system that provided for the division and separation of races. We have nothing like that in this country. Those in the opposition who are trying to promote these ideas must be rejected, in order for the country to move forward.”

He continued that the notion is also an insult to, “The relationship we enjoy as Guyanese, the strides we are making towards ensuring that each one can partake in our national development.”

He assured residents that the PPP/C administration will work in tandem with citizens to improve their quality of life.

“We will continue to attend to the issues that affect you in your communities. We will attempt to address the welfare issues and we will do it for every single Guyanese regardless of strata and race. That is what we will be demonstrating during our tenure.”

The minister noted further that the government will ensure that all Guyanese benefit from the lucrative oil-and-gas sector.

“The oil-and-gas industry will take time to develop in the way and manner that will allow us to derive even more financial resources. And it is the intention and certainly the plan for us to make sure that we get around to every community and all of the people would benefit. It is hard work, but it is work that we are committed to doing.”

This year, Amerindian Heritage Month is being celebrated under the theme, “Celebrating our traditional culture while building One Guyana.” (DPI)