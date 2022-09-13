CSEC top performer credits success to strong support system

FOR 17-year-old Daniel Dowding, it was the support he got from his family, friends, church and community that kept him pushing through many sleepless nights, self-doubt and the pain of grief as he prepared for his Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

Dowding, a student of the Anna Regina Secondary School, in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), emerged as one of the country’s top performers. The aspiring marine biologist wrote 25 subjects, and secured 22 Grade Ones and three Grade Twos.

The Guyana Chronicle interviewed the teen on Monday, and he recalled facing many challenges as he prepared for the exams.

Unlike many other teens, Dowding disclosed that he was never a “tech savvy” person, and having to attend classes Online due the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was difficult for him.

“Prior to ‘COVID’, technology really wasn’t my thing; I am not this active person on social media, so I had to adjust to learn about everything on the social media platforms. Additionally, I’m not a person who can sit down and read for long hours; I would have to make learning interesting. Having to sit and stare at the screen was a bit challenging,” the teen said.

To make his studying much more interesting and fun, Dowding said he would use various techniques to keep himself alert and to focus.

“For example, in terms of history, we will be learning about different countries in the Caribbean, so, what I would do because it’s a lot of reading, I would change my accent. For example, I would read in a Trinidadian accent or a Jamaican accent and stuff like that.”

He related that having to adjust to Online learning was not his biggest challenge. Given that both of his parents are retired, there were some financial strains, he said. In spite of this, they made the necessary sacrifices so that he could succeed.

Just a few weeks before his first exam, Dowding’s grandfather died.

Despite his sadness, the teen said he “willed” himself to stay focused, which was not an easy task. Soon after, he fell ill with severe flu-like symptoms. During this period, thoughts of doubt flooded his mind. It was his strong support system that kept him on his feet, especially his Seventh-Day Adventist family.

“I have grown up in the Seventh-Day Adventist Church all my life. They would have helped mold my character, and be who I am today as a person. I have learned many lessons from them. Also, they are a very supportive group of persons; they prayed for me, wished me on. So, they were very instrumental in my success,” Dowding said.

Speaking on his future plans, Dowding said he would love to work with animals, and hopes to secure a scholarship, which will afford him the opportunity to pursue a tertiary education, and secure his dream job as a marine biologist.

If that doesn’t work out, the teen does have a “Plan B”, which will require him to write the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).