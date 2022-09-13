Minister McCoy calls out Burke for ‘delusional’ comments

MINISTER in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, has called out social media commentator Rickford Burke for his baseless criticism of President, Dr Irfaan Ali.

Burke, who is based in New York, used condescending remarks to describe a response the President gave to a resident during a public meeting in Mocha-Arcadia on Sunday.

The President told the resident that his government is a government for all of Guyana.

“It is an insult for you to tell these people that their lives are controlled by the Coalition. No one’s life is controlled by anyone but God. Take that and take it to the bank and bank it,” the President said.

The President on Sunday commissioned the Burnham Boulevard in Mocha-Arcadia and signed two more contracts valued at over $90M for rehabilitation of two other roads in the community.

“Development must be able to add value to your life. The road out there is something physical. But what we don’t understand is that the road has brought value to every single home in this community. It has increased the net value of your homes in this community,” he said, adding: “We must not lock ourselves out of these opportunities by subjecting ourselves to narrow thinking. I am not here to tell you that I want all of you here to vote PPP; I am here to tell you that I want all of you to benefit from the PPP in government.”

Burke in a Facebook post on Monday labelled the President’s comments as lawless and beneath the dignity of his office.

Minister McCoy described Burke’s outburst on the President efforts to build a united and highly developed Guyana as cowardly and delusional.

“Burke has made it his mission, apparently, his sole purpose in life now, to show as much contempt as he can in his bitterness towards his own country, now at its transformative juncture, as he tries to foment race hate as a counter to President Ali’s ‘One Guyana’ agenda,” McCoy said.

He continued: “Simply put, Rickford Burke it seems would stoop to the lowest lows of bigotry in his vile attempts to detract Guyanese and international partners from the rapid economic and social transformation resulting from our government’s development agenda, which is already creating lasting empowerment for every citizen across all our administrative regions.”