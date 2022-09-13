News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
First monkeypox patient released from hospital
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Pox

THE first person to be diagnosed with monkeypox in Guyana has been released from hospital.

Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony, on Monday, said that the patient was released late last week and is now non-contagious.

“Our first patient is now back at home and that patient is non-infectious and can resume work and we had a lot of his close contacts in quarantine. They have all now been rechecked, none of them showed any signs or symptoms of monkeypox, so they can resume normal activity as well,” Dr Anthony said.

The second person diagnosed with the virus is still being monitored.

The first case of monkeypox in Guyana was confirmed on Monday, August 22; a week later on August 29 another case was recorded.

So far, no other monkeypox case has been recorded in Guyana.

“We haven’t found any new cases, which is a good thing, we have had a number of calls and persons came in because they had various types of rashes but none of it was confirmed as monkeypox because we did the confirmatory test,” the health minister said.

He had previously noted that he does not foresee a lot of monkeypox infections in Guyana due to the nature of the disease which requires being in close contact with an infected individual for an extended period of time. (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.