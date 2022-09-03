Pakistan complete Super 4s line-up with record win

FIFTIES from Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman, followed by a game-changing cameo of 35* from Khushdil Shah sent Pakistan through to the Super Fours of the ongoing Asia Cup 2020 with a 155-run annihilation of Hong Kong on yesterday.

Put in to bat first, Pakistan stunned Hong Kong with a scintillating display of slog-overs power-hitting, going from 104-1 at the end of 14th to finish with 193-2. Chasing the mammoth total in a winner-take-all contest, Hong Kong had no answers to either Naseem Shah’s express pace in the power-play or Shadab Khan’s googlies post that.

They collapsed to 38 all out, handing Pakistan their biggest victory in T20I history.

A tricky pitch – the UAE tracks finally living up to their reputation of being slow – made it an easy call for Hong Kong to put the opposition in first in the do-or-die clash. And the bowlers kept a tight leash on Pakistan openers with stump to stump bowling, not offering any freebies.

They brought spin into the attack as early as the third over and Ehsan Khan produced the key breakthrough. Swept for a four on the previous ball, the off-spinner slipped in an even slower one and Babar, looking for a single down the ground, ended up offering a low return catch to depart for 9 off 8.

RIZWAN-FAKHAR REBUILD

A disciplined bowling effort, led by the spinners, did not allow Pakistan to get away in the middle overs. But, as Zaman noted, keeping wickets in hand for late hitting was always the plan and he did exactly that alongside Rizwan. The second-wicket pair stitched a crucial 116-run partnership that set the base for their winning total of 193.

The fifty of the partnership came just at the halfway mark, following which Rizwan began to break the shackles. He shimmed down the track and tonked one straight over Mohammad Ghazanfar’s head for his only six of the game, before fetching consecutive boundaries en route to his 43-ball fifty. Like a perfect second fiddle, Zaman played along with a run-a-ball 30 until then.

FAKHAR, KHUSHDIL TURN THE TABLES

It was in the 15th over, sent down by Ghazanfar, that Fakhar decided to switch gears and hammered a maximum deep into midwicket stands before raising his own fifty, off 38 balls, with another six, off Yasim Murtaza, that he literally smashed out of the park.

Ehsan ended Zaman’s fireworks as soon as he returned into the attack with a low full toss that the left-hander sliced to point. But Hong Kong’s misery was far from over. Sent ahead of Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab, Khushdil justified his promotion with a cameo that forced Hong Kong into submission.

He hit five sixes, four of them in the final over alone, off Aizaz Khan, that was worth 29. Pakistan stole 89 runs from their last six overs, and much like in their game against India, it was this late acceleration that knocked Hong Kong out of the contest before their chase could get underway.

PACERS LAND EARLY BLOWS

A couple of boundary hits notwithstanding, Hong Kong were unable to handle the fiery pace from Pakistan in the power-play. He started with five wides but Naseem more than made up for it in his second over when he had Nizkhat Khan chip one to cover and Babar Hayat bowled for a four-ball duck to leave Hong Kong reeling at 16-2. That soon turned into 19-3 when Shahnawaz Dahani bounced out Yasim Murtaza in a wicket-maiden fifth over of the chase.

SPINNERS TIGHTEN THE NOOSE

If the power-play score of 25-3 wasn’t bad already, Shadab (4 for 8) and Mohammad Nawaz (3 for 5) ran through the rest of the order to hasten Hong Kong’s exit from Asia Cup. In the 4.4 overs between them after the fielding restrictions were removed, the duo scalped all the remaining seven wickets for just 13 runs combined.

The leg-spinner resorted to the wrong’uns, and bowled Aizaz and Haroon Arshad. In between the two strikes was Nawaz’s double-wicket over where KD Shah was trapped in front having missed his attempted slog-sweep and Scott McKechnie was bowled through his legs going for a similar shot.

Ayush Shukla became Shadab’s third victim as he failed to read the googly. Unaware of the prospect of a hat-trick, Pakistan spread out the field but the leggie had to wait only a couple of deliveries for his fourth, and Hong Kong’s last, to ring in the celebration. (Cricbuzz.com)