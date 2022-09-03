Big boost for craftsmen and women as Heritage Month celebrations return

A HUGE part of Amerindian Heritage Month celebrations is the displaying of hand-crafted ornaments and clothing, and enticing cuisines. However, due to the COVID-19 restrictions which were in place for over two years, many were not able to showcase their talents and traditional foods as all events were held virtually.

This year, psychical celebrations returned under the theme, “Celebrating our traditional culture while building one Guyana’ at the National Stadium, Providence, on Thursday evening, and at the Amerindian Heritage Village, Sophia Exhibition Centre, on Friday. Other activities will be held throughout the month.

Speaking with both the Indigenous exhibitors and patrons at both locations, high praises for the physical return of the celebrations were expressed.

Inez Dundas, who hails from St Cuthbert’s Mission said, “It feels great being out here showcasing our craft. We had a major setback for the past couple of years because we have not been able to sell our crafts, so this is great.”

Dundas, who was accompanied by her mother, is one of the many Indigenous women displaying an array of headdresses, hats, purses and other items at the National Stadium.

“We have from headdress to hats, purse, coaster sets, fruit bowls, chains and earrings,” she said.

Equally excited was Deborah Mathias, the owner of Rave Design. Mathias who owns a stall in one of the city malls noted that she usually looks forward to showcasing her hand-crafted jewellery during the Heritage Month festivities.

She noted that the month’s events would usually give her business a bit of a boost. She sells hand-crafted jewellery and accessories made with semi-precious stones, sea shells, bamboo, coconut and other natural and repurposed materials.

Jason Mark journeyed with his trusty grill, Indigenous seasonings and spices all the way from Annai Village in the North Rupununi, Region Nine to Providence.

Mark, who was cooking up a storm when this publication arrived at the location, caught the attention of many patrons as the aroma of well grilled shish kebobs made with wild meat, pork beef and chicken, filled the area.

He was one of the many chefs offering a variety of Amerindian dishes.

Patrons were treated to delicacies such as Labba Tuma, Tacoma worms, Bush Cow Pepperpot and of course, the exciting kick of the Piwari and Fly, two popular Amerindian beverages.

Meanwhile, at the Sophia Exhibition Centre, the Guyana Chronicle met Roaland Taylor of Rupert Village, Region Nine.

Taylor, who is a skilled sculptor, disclosed that he depends primarily on tourists and Heritage Month festivities to promote and sell his art pieces.

“It’s something that has really been missing for the past two years. When Heritage [Month] coming on, it’s like Christmas, so, I feel very powerful and good that we have come back to normal so we can celebrate our culture.”

“For the past years, with the sculpture work I do, it affected me a lot, because I depend mostly on tourists. So, with Heritage coming back I feel good that I can make sales,” he added.

The Guyana Chronicle also met Natalial Pewzala, an Ethiopian who is currently on vacation in Guyana. She has been having an exciting time, exploring and discovering the Indigenous culture, arts, and cuisines.

“I wish that I could see them everywhere. We have to wait until September; that’s once a month.”

Pewzala noted that she will be a frequent visitor to the other events that are slated for the remainder of the month.

The Amerindian arts, craft and cuisine event at the Sophia location will be held throughout the weekend.