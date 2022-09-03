Fisherman feared drowned after struck by lightning 

A SEARCH has been launched for Hemnarine Chandradeo called “Brother” or “Ravin”, who fell overboard after he was reportedly struck by lightning during the wee hours of Friday.

Chandradeo, 28 of Lot 10, Fyrish Road, left the Albion Landing Site, at around 10:30 hours on Thursday in the company of his brother, Navendra Chandradeo, a fisherman and a worker identified as “Romel” on a fishing vessel. The crew was expected to return home together on Friday.

However, on Friday, Jamela Cyril, 25, the wife of Chandradeo received a call indicating that her husband “fell overboard,” and could not be found.

“This morning (Friday) around 07:00 hours they call say he fall off the boat,” she said. The incident reportedly occurred in the Corentyne River, in the vicinity of Rose Hall.

A tearful Cyril said her husband was a hard worker who cared for his family. Chandradeo, a boat owner and a fisherman for several years, was the father of two children, ages two and six, and the lone breadwinner for his family.

Meanwhile, Kamla Chandradeo, 47, the mother of the missing fisherman said her other son Navendra, told her that he and the worker were at the back of the boat while Hemnarine was at the front picking up the “seine” when the lightning bolt struck him, causing him to fall overboard. A hat that he was wearing at the time was cut in half, the mother said she was told.

She related that her surviving son attempted to save his brother but was prevented by the worker.

“He run to try catch he but he de done fall over, he been ah go jump but the next worker grab he back.”

The duo immediately searched the area to locate Chandradeo but the pitch black night proved a challenge. They subsequently made their way to shore and reported the incident.

A subsequent search conducted during the course of Friday by the Coastguard and fishermen was unable to locate Chandradeo. His family is keeping their fingers crossed with the hope that he’s found alive.