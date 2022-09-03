‘Be responsible, stay safe’

–Health Minister advises public ahead of Cricket Carnival

AS the Cricket Carnival celebrations approach, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony has urged that personal responsibility and vaccination are key to keeping the spread of COVID-19 down.

The Minister was at the time speaking to members of the media on the sidelines of an event where he was asked about a specific health plan to keep the spread of COVID-19 or Monkeypox down, considering the number of tourists expected to come here.

As such, Dr. Anthony noted that persons have to be responsible, individually, as the ministry can advise from a public health perspective as it relates to what can be done.

However, he said that, ultimately, individuals have to take the necessary precautions to keep themselves safe.

As such, he mentioned that there are still a number of vaccines available for COVID-19 here, and people should come forward to receive them. He added that most Guyanese have received first and second doses, but have yet to return for their booster doses.

“We haven’t seen a lot of people taking booster doses, so that’s important for people to do, especially if you are going to be in crowded areas, and you don’t know if the other person has any disease,” Dr. Anthony said.

As the events are coming up, he mentioned that he would want to urge persons to be boosted to protect themselves.

In relation to Monkeypox, he stated that persons should avoid contact with infected animals, avoid contact with bedding and other materials contaminated with the virus while washing, sanitise their hands frequently, and also avoid contact with persons who may be infected with the virus.