Second cohort of SBM Offshore’s technicians commence training in Canada

THE second cohort of SBM Offshore’s Trainee Technicians has arrived in Canada where they will be immersed in a one-year training programme, a release said.

According to the release, the programme is geared towards developing the skills and talents of Guyanese who will be working in the country’s oil and gas sector.

The trainees departed Guyana in three batches on August 7, 20 and 21, to commence a 12-month Certificate programme in Petroleum Operations at Cape Breton University in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Following completion of their training, the technicians will be deployed to the Liza Unity Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel operating offshore Guyana. As part of their training, the recruits were required to complete a Basic Math Boot Camp as well as Basic Industrial Training over a three-month period, the release noted.

“The company signed a comprehensive support contract with LearnCorp International, one of the world’s leading providers of private training in the energy sector operated by the Cape Breton University Foundation. SBM Offshore is providing full financial support which includes tuition, living expenses, medical insurance and clothing,” the release said.

It added: “Since commencing operations in Guyana over five years ago, the company has actively supported local content development. In keeping with its Sustainable Development Goals, which includes Quality Education and Decent Work and Economic Growth, SBM Offshore also established a Graduate Engineering Programme which supports the objective of providing opportunities for Guyanese in the oil and gas sector.