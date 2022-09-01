All safeguards in place for tourism sector in light of monkeypox

AS monkeypox spreads throughout the world, travellers may be concerned about the risk to their health. However, Guyana to date has only recorded two cases and both the health and tourism authorities say that those looking to take trips have nothing to worry about.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event on Monday, Guyana Tourism Authority’s (GTA) Director, Kamrul Baksh said systems are in place to safeguard travellers and tourists.

“It builds off on the systems we have established for COVID-19 [coronavirus], because that was a peak for a very contagious virus, monkeypox is not as contagious but we still need to make sure that all the safeguards are still on board,” Baksh told the Guyana Chronicle.

The COVID-19 pandemic had reinforced how important it is for persons within the tourism industry to be very well trained in maintaining high levels of hygiene and sanitation protocols within their establishments. As such, the GTA had rolled out a number of training programmes for hospitality and tourism staff.

“That is why we have continued with the hygiene and sanitation programme, we have not stopped, yes, some of the restrictions, regulations are not in play anymore but we still actively encourage tourism and hospitality businesses to keep all the measures up.”

Baksh said while many operators are still adopting the safe hygiene and sanitation protocols, the GTA will be rolling out additional programmes in the coming weeks.

“We would have recommended during that period in time and the fact that monkeypox is here and that systems are still in place in a lot of the establishments, its great and I want to encourage them to continue to do so. In the latter part of this year, we will roll out even more hygiene and sanitation programmes and so forth.”

Only recently, Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony announced that the country recorded its first case of the monkeypox virus. The first case was identified as a male minibus operator in his 50s from Region Four.

The case was confirmed as health officials were able to collect samples and do the required testing. It was revealed that this patient does not have a recent travel history.

Contact tracing has been done and persons who have been in proximity of the man have been quarantined.

A second case was also confirmed earlier this week.

Meanwhile, President, Dr Irfaan Ali has said that Guyana has systems in place since the announcement of the monkeypox outbreak by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a public health emergency of international concern in July.

“We had the systems in place, so I’m very confident the Ministry of Health will be dealing with this. As a matter of fact, we have already ordered, some time ago, the vaccines although they are in very limited supply,” the President said.

These are scheduled to arrive later this month and will be administered to high-risk patients.