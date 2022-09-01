Shea village to get $10M school next year

PRESIDENT, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said his government will set aside some $10 million in budget 2023 for the construction of a new school in Shea village, Region Nine.

Dr Ali made the announcement during his three-day outreach to several communities across the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo region last weekend.

“I have already told the REO [Regional Executive Officer] to proceed with a design of a new school building, because in the new budget next year we will make $10 million available for the building of that new school here,” the Guyanese leader said.

With the aim of expanding the education system at Shea village, the President also committed to procuring a computer and printer for the nursery school.

Additionally, two villagers with the necessary qualifications will be selected to join the teaching profession.

The Head of State also announced that the administration will procure some 200,000 blocks that will be built by the people of Shea.

He contended, however, that once the initiative is successful, the programme will see significant growth.

Government also plans to provide assistance in finding markets for the peanuts and farine which the community produces in abundance.

The New Guyana Marketing Incorporation (GMC) will work with villagers on a long-term agreement, and collectively put systems in place to support the selling of the produce.

“We are in service to every single Guyanese. That is why I am here leading the team to every single community all across the country, to work with you, to stand with you as we work together on a brighter and a more prosperous future for all,” Dr Ali remarked.

Meanwhile, the President said Shea village will not be left out of government’s comprehensive plans to upgrade and rehabilitate the living quarters for healthcare workers and teachers across Region Nine.

He made it pellucid that persons within the community must be involved in the construction of the facilities.

The Ministry of Agriculture is also putting systems in place to deliver a number of farming tools and equipment to the community to aid in the advancement of food cultivation there.

Dr Ali has since instructed that a farming group be established to work along with the regional police commander to acquire three shotguns before the end of the month.

“The government will buy it for you and you will pay no renewal for licence, the government will renew the licence for you as a farmers group. That’s the advantage you get when you are in a farming group,” President Ali stated. (DPI)