Mohamed sues Bascom for $200M

BUSINESSMAN Azruddin Mohamed, on Tuesday, filed a $200 million lawsuit against policeman, Dion Bascom, who had made a number of claims in relation to the police’s investigation into the murder of Ricardo Fagundes, known as “Paper Shorts.”

In the statement of claim seen by the Guyana Chronicle, Mohamed is seeking damages in excess of $100,000,000 for defamation that was committed by Bascom and broadcasted on social media via Facebook.

These statements, the document noted, were false, untrue, dangerous, disingenuous, unsubstantiated, unfounded and baseless, among other things. As such, it added that the claims tarnished and lowered the reputation of Mohammed and caused him embarrassment, public humiliation and emotional distress.

Additional punitive and aggravated damages amounting to another $100,000,000 for further defamation committed on several days in August, which were also broadcasted on Facebook, are also being sought. In those postings, the statements made about the claimant were untrue, irrational, unfair, unsubstantiated and baseless thereby tarnishing and lowering his reputation, it added.

Further, Mohamed is seeking an injunction to restrain Bascom from uttering, repeating, posting, sharing or broadcasting any statement similar to those made in the social media broadcast.

In the document, the businessman requested that the damages be paid at an interest rate of 6 per cent per annum from the filing date to the date of the judgement and thereafter at a rate of 4 per cent per annum until fully paid.

Bascom, after being arrested by the police in early August, took to social media and alleged that he was mistreated while serving as a member of the force. In the live video which was later deleted, Bascom named several persons including Mohamed regarding the police’s investigation into the murder.

Subsequently, the Guyana Police Force presented evidence to show that Bascom, who is a police sergeant, had made false claims as it relates to the murder of Fagundes.

At that time, Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, had said that Bascom was not being honest and was manufacturing false information out of malice against members of the police force.

Mohamed’s Enterprise, in a statement, refuted the allegations made by the policeman in the social media post. The company also distanced itself from the allegations and added that it was never a subject of any investigation related to the crime that was referred to.