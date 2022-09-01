News Archives
APNU+AFC ‘marriage’ on test this Friday
AFC Leader, Khemraj Ramjattan
– decision on AFC in LGE expected – Ramjattan

LEADER of the Alliance for Change (AFC), Khemraj Ramjattan, has declined to say whether or not his party plans to contest the Local Government Elections (LGE) alone as it had done in 2018.

Two weeks ago, it was announced that it is highly likely that the LGE will be held by the end of 2022. This announcement came as the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) wrapped up its continuous registration exercise and moved into the claims and objections exercise, which started last week.

When the Guyana Chronicle reached out to Ramjattan to confirm whether the party would be going solo again, he stated that the party had given the answers to similar questions already.

The former minister noted that another press conference will be held on Friday and more information in this regard will be revealed. He further added that these conferences are necessary and the questions are usually answered there.

“So, we’re going to deal with it on Friday,” he said.

The AFC had opted to contest that election alone following inconclusive talks with its coalition partner

— A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

Staff Reporter

