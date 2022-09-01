‘I can now house my children safely’, says mother of two

– as 450 allottees to commence building at Experiment Housing Scheme

OWNING your own home must be an exceptional feeling, one clearly experienced by these 450 house lot beneficiaries of the Experiment Housing Scheme, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) who, on Wednesday, accessed their lands for the first time as infrastructure for a section of the scheme is now complete.

A statement from the Housing and Water Ministry said Minister within the ministry, Susan Rodrigues visited the developing scheme to have a first-hand look at the project.

“Over $455 million was invested for infrastructure works in the area. The works began in 2021 and are now eighty-five per cent complete,” the Housing and Water Ministry said.

“It took us a while to get to this point because of two main reasons: one is the shortage of materials, and secondly, we had a lot of rain,” Minister Rodrigues remarked, according to the statement.

She further stated that the contractors are taking full advantage of the current dry season to fast-track the development.

The infrastructure works include the construction of access roads, bridges and culverts, as well as, the installation of water supply networks.

“Mother of two, Ms. Michelle Mingo, who met the Minister during an earlier meeting at Fairfield, was taken by the Minister and team to identify her house lot during the visit.

“She expressed her contentment with the house lot as she can now provide better shelter for her children,” the ministry said.

Approximately 513 persons were allocated house lots at the area last year. Upon completion, the remaining allottees will be able to access their lands and move forward with homebuilding.

Minister Rodrigues also visited an upgraded access road at Phase Two Experiment, which was completed two weeks ago.

This is in keeping with a commitment made last year and will bring much-needed relief to dozens of residents. The upgraded thoroughfare was done at a cost of some $39.9 million.

Minister Rodrigues is currently on an outreach to Region Five. Along with the Minister are Member of Parliament and Regional Representative, Faizal Jafferally;

Director of Community Development at the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Gladwin Charles; Regional Housing Officer, Krisendat Balkaran and other senior technical staff of CHPA and the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).