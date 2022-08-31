News Archives
North Trinidad hit by severe flooding
Cars drive through floodwaters along Saddle Road, Maraval (Photo credit: T&T Guardian)
Cars drive through floodwaters along Saddle Road, Maraval (Photo credit: T&T Guardian)

(T&T Guardian) – Several parts of northern Trinidad, on Sunday, experienced some of the worst flash flooding seen in recent years amid heavy and persistent rainfall that started just before noon.
Major roadways and communities in Western Trinidad were among the worst hit, with the free flow of traffic prevented for over two hours in some cases.

Motorists described the rainfall as ‘blinding’, as driving through it became difficult. The darkness associated with the thick cloud cover also forced many to drive with their lights on.
The rain began just before 11:00 am and continued for well over an hour.

The heavy flow of water from the hilly communities made the Western Main Road in Cocorite impassable by 12:15 hrs, causing a backlog of traffic deep into Diego Martin and Carenage.
The gridlock persisted for over two hours, with hundreds of vehicles backed up in the traffic.

Video footage showed a line of vehicles facing east along one of the westbound lanes coming out of Westmoorings, as drivers tried their best to get past the water.
A photo of Cocorite that was shared online showed water stretching a span of near 100 metres as drivers waited for it to abate.

