Norton still to submit NRF Investment Committee nominee
Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton
LEADER of the Opposition (LoO), Aubrey Norton, is yet to name a nominee for the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) Investment Committee, despite correspondence from the government requesting same.
Section 8 (1) of the Natural Resource Fund Act 2021 provides for the establishment of the Investment Committee which shall consist of seven members, one of whom shall be a nominee of the LoO.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Tuesday, during the official appointment of some of the members of the Investment Committee, noted that the LoO was still to submit his nominee.
“I want to make it clear that the Leader of the Opposition was written to, in accordance with the [NRF] Act the Leader of the Opposition must nominate someone. We are awaiting that nomination,” the President related.
Thus far, four members of the Investment Committee have been appointed, with three of those members receiving their instruments of appointment on Tuesday.

Shaleeza Shaw has been appointed as the Chairperson while members, Michael Munroe and Richard Rambarran, were also present at the ceremony. Another appointed member, Lauris Hukumchand, was not present due to being overseas.

The Investment Committee advises the NRF board on the investment of funds from the oil and gas sector that will yield full benefit to Guyana and Guyanese.
The NRF is tasked with managing this wealth for the present and future benefit of Guyanese in an effective and efficient manner and in accordance with the principles of good governance, transparency, accountability and international best practices, including the Santiago Principles, the generally accepted principles and practices governing Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWF) globally.

Staff Reporter

