‘We’re guided by the Constitution’

– GECOM says on voters’ list queries

THE Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), on Friday, made it clear that it cannot act contrary to the legal provisions set out in the National Registration Act (NRA).

This was disclosed in a press release which GECOM says comes as it had taken note of the concerns and public opinions expressed relating to the Preliminary List of Electors (PLE).Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton has criticised the list of electors, calling for changes in contravention of a ruling of the High Court.

GECOM maintained that the NRA dictates the procedures for the registration of eligible persons along with the removal of persons from the National Register of Registrants Database (NRRDB).

With that, they added that it was not that the concerns of the stakeholders were being ignored, but that the Commission had to act within the framework of the laws.

To this end, it was noted that the legislation provides for the removal of names from the NRRDB only through the legal methodology which, it said, includes the receipt of monthly reports from the General Register’s Office or through a “Claims and Objections” process.

This ‘objections’ process allows for any elector or suitably qualified scrutineers or political parties to object to the inclusion of names on the Preliminary List of Electors (PLE) which they suspect may not be eligible.

Additionally, it was noted that a similar matter was ruled upon by the Chief Justice (ag), Roxane George in 2019 which solidified that only by way of the enactments within the legislation can persons’ names be removed from the NRRDB.

Further, it was noted that GECOM is currently conducting claims and objections which commenced on Monday.

The exercise allows for eligible persons to make a claim to be included on the Official List of Electors (OLE) and also provides opportunities for persons who are already registered to check the accuracy of their registration records in the Preliminary List of Electors (PLE).

Additionally, these persons can apply for changes or corrections on or before September 11, 2022, if necessary.

Further, GECOM urged members of the public to scrutinise the Preliminary List of Electors and object to the inclusion of names of persons that they suspect may not be eligible for inclusion, on or before September 15.

This, the constitutional body noted, must come with original documentary evidence to support the objection in accordance with the constitution.