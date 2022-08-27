Region Seven residents get flood-relief supplies

FLOOD-RELIEF supplies have been distributed to residents of Kaikan and other neighbouring villages along the Cuyuni River in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), who were affected by the high tides earlier this week.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC), in a press release, said under the guidance of the National Flood Monitoring Taskforce, the body responded to reports of inundation in several villages including Carboo, Rock Landing, Wenamu and Eteringbang.

The CDC also said that at least 100 persons residing along the Cuyuni River have been affected by the rising waters.

As such, relief supplies have been distributed to several areas through the regional authorities and the Guyana Defence Force, and more supplies are scheduled to be delivered shortly.

Meanwhile, the CDC has an assessment team in the region working to further assess the developing situation. Residents countrywide are encouraged to report all flood impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 or 226-1114.