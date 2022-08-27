Tax-free day’s pay for qualified Albion/Port Mourant Estate workers

— estate surpasses weekly production target for second consecutive week

THE Albion/Port Mourant Estate has again surpassed its sugar production target for the week ending August 27, a release from the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) said.

According to the release, this is the second consecutive weekly target achieved by this estate, exceeding its last target by two per cent. As a result of this achievement, qualified employees who worked 80 per cent or more days available for that week will benefit from an additional tax-free day’s pay.

Balraj Dhanraj, Estate Manager Albion Estate (ag) is happy with the performance of the workers.

“The estate has met all of the operating parameters and the tonnes cane to tonnes sugar ratio (Tc/TS) for the week is 11.46 versus the budgeted 12.8 Tc/Ts. This is considered a plus for the estate in achieving the target, since we are utilising less cane to produce more sugar.”

He added that despite the three days of inclement weather the past week, workers’ motivation remained high after the previous week’s achievement of 13.5 per cent.

“The executive management congratulates the management and workers of Albion/Port Mourant on their success and urges all the estates to continue striving to surpass their weekly production targets,” the release said.