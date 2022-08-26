News Archives
Visitors can use int’l driver’s licence for 60 days
President, Dr Irfaan Ali
EFFECTIVE from today, visitors entering Guyana will be able to drive a motor vehicle in the country without having to acquire a driving permit from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to do so.

This comes as a result of changes being made to Guyana’s Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act. The announcement was made via a Facebook post from President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s official page.
According to the amended law, a person who is not resident in Guyana shall be permitted to drive on a road for a period of sixty days after entry into Guyana without a driver’s licence as required by section 23 (1) of the Act.

The amended law also notes that the person must be the holder of a valid driver’s licence issued by a competent authority in the country of their residence, along with documents to establish their date of entry into Guyana.
Previously, visitors entering Guyana who were desirous of driving would have had to obtain a permit from the GRA.

Staff Reporter

