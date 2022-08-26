$8.5M ‘prefab’ houses built in six weeks now available

– As HJ launches new initiative

By Shamar Meusa

SEEKING to meet the demands of the current construction boom in Guyana, Hits and Jams (HJ) Entertainment on Thursday launched a new company, Steel Buildings Inc., which will specialise in the construction of prefabricated homes.

The new company was officially launched on Thursday at Hits and Jams’ head office in Queenstown, Georgetown, where one of the prefab housing units was on display. This housing unit was constructed in just over three weeks.

Delivering feature remarks at the ceremony was Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal who hailed the launching as one that is significant for the future development of Guyana, more specifically towards the transformation and enhancement of homeownership.

“This venture the team is embarking on is an indication of the rapidly changing dynamics in the housing programme, because, here you are witnessing a team of local entrepreneurs who are responding to the new demands for housing options,” Croal said.

This, he said, augurs well for the economy and the rapid expansion of the housing sector in the country over the last two years.

The current expansion in the housing sector that is being seen, Minister Croal said, is part of the vision being led by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and the aggressive policies that the government has put in place since entering office two years ago.

The housing minister added that with stakeholders like Steel Buildings Inc., it sparks new life into the sector. While noting that the government recognises the demand in the sector, he added that they cannot respond alone.

As such, he told those gathered that the support and investors in the sector is necessary to see the further development of same.

“This bold step by Hits and Jams team is the kind of support that will move development further and rapidly,” Croal expressed. He then congratulated the team for answering the call and supporting the government’s development agenda.

Meanwhile, HJ Director Kerwin Bollers stated that with this new venture, this method of construction is timely and one that will cater to the current construction demand here.

He added that as it relates to the current housing market, lots of persons are eager to build and get into their homes as fast as possible. This method, he noted, will allow for that without compromising quality.

“We know that persons want to get into a new home as fast as possible, [and] in six weeks we can get you into your new home,” Bollers expressed.

With that, HJ Chief Executive Officer, Rawle Ferguson added that persons should take note of the slogan: “Durable, affordable, fashionable, in six weeks.”

According to Ferguson, the dream of the organization is to have young people be responsible and to aim to owning their own homes.

He said, “This is our gift from Hits and Jams to our young people in our country to have their own homes in six weeks, and at very, very affordable prices.”

The structure, which was on display in the Hits and Jams compound was a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home which was constructed on a three-and-a-half-inch frame of galvanized steel and costs $8.5 Million.

It was noted that all the materials that were used for the internal and external of the construction were non-combustible.

According to Technical Engineer Nicholas Belle, there are many advantages to these types of construction, including the speed of completion, and the lowered risk portfolio for the insurance sector among other things.

With the structure, Belle added there are low, mid, and high-end structures available.