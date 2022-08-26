GCCA: Aircraft carrying President Ali, Barbados’ PM landed safely

THE Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said that, contrary to reports, the aircraft carrying President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Motley, together with their party, landed safely at the Eugene F. Correia Airport last Sunday.

“The GCAA would like to make it clear that the aircraft landed safely and was taxiing very slowly off the main runway. While turning off the main runway unto the taxiway, the nose gear rolled across the grass at the edge of the taxiway. The aircraft was immediately stopped on the taxiway,” the release said

The release added that it was important to note that the entire aircraft remained firmly positioned on the taxiway with only the nose gear slightly in the grass.

“All the passengers disembarked the aircraft safely and calmly through the normal exit. There were no damages to the aircraft; the aircraft was pushed back and proceeded on its next leg of flight into the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), totally serviceable,” the release said.