Barbados denies PM Mottley was in plane incident in Guyana
Prime Minister Mia Mottley (Photo credit: GIS Barbados)
THE Barbados Government, on Wednesday, denied reports that Prime Minister Mia Mottley was aboard an aircraft in Guyana that slipped off a runway at the Eugene F. Correia “Ogle” International Airport on Sunday.

In an official statement attributed to Roy Morris, Director of Citizen Engagement and Media Relations in the Prime Minister of Barbados’s office, the claims made by media outlets were described as “fake news”.

The full statement reads: “The Prime Minister’s Office wishes to make it absolutely clear to Barbadians that at no time during her recent overseas trip was Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on a plane that was involved in any accident.
“It is fake news!” the Prime Minister said tonight.

“On Tuesday and yesterday, a number of news reports in local and regional media outlets reported that a plane carrying Prime Minister Mottley and Guyana President, Irfaan Ali, skidded off the taxiway after landing, prompting a response from emergency personnel.

“However, the Prime Minister has explained that it is normal procedure for emergency appliances, including fire crews, and official vehicles that transport the president and his guests, to meet the plane on the tarmac.

“What occurred at the Eugene F. Correa International Airport when she was there earlier this week was no different from what occurred on previous visits, the Prime Minister said.”

