Six Guyanese selected for Know India Programme

SIX Guyanese of Indian origin have been selected for the 60th Edition of the Know India Programme (KIP) from August 25 – Sep 14, 2022, which has Goa, a state on the western coast of India, as the partner State.

According to a release, the six resident Guyanese selected are Theresa Jaikishun, Rameshwari Dharamdat, Indera Hoorilall, David Papannah, Albert Inshanally and Chandrakumar Poorannauth. They are from various backgrounds, namely teaching, dentistry, forestry and journalism.

High commissioner, Dr KJ Srinivasa interacted with the selected participants, briefed them on the programme and urged them to make full use of the initiative to connect to their roots in India, the land of their ancestors.

The participants expressed their appreciation for and thanked the Government of India for the chance to visit India. They also conveyed their excitement to know more and experience the growing economic giant.

Know India Programme is a flagship programme of Ministry of External Affairs for engagement with Indian origin youth (between 18-30 years) to enhance their awareness about India, its cultural heritage, art and to familiarise them with various aspects of contemporary India.

This programme is open to youth of Indian origin (excluding non-resident Indians) from all over the world with preference to those from Mauritius, Fiji, Suriname, Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago, South Africa and Jamaica. The programme has been in existence since 2003.

Know India Programme is a 25 days programme (excluding international travel) during which the participant will visit Delhi, Agra and a select state (in this case Goa) in India along with visits to places of historical, cultural and religious significance. KIP participants will also have a two-day orientation programme in New Delhi.

Participants will meet opinion makers, leaders, officials to get an overview of India’s economy, society and ongoing growth and development story, the release said.

“Participants are provided local hospitality like boarding and internal transportation in India, and return air tickets from their country of residence to India. Minimum qualification required for participating in KIP is graduation from a recognised university /institute or enrolled for graduation and ability to speak in English. The applicant should not have visited India through any previous programme of Government of India. Those who have not visited India before will be given preference,” the release said.

There are two more upcoming KIPs in 2022: The 61st KIP Edition – September 26, 2022 to October 16, 2022 in Gujarat and the 62nd KIP Edition – November 01, 2022 to November 21, 2022 in Rajasthan.

The High Commission of India invites all eligible youths to apply in order to avail of this excellent opportunity to visit and learn about India. The guidelines for the Know India Programme (KIP) can be downloaded at http://kip.gov.in/home/guidelines.

Applications are to be filled online at http://kip.gov.in/home/register. Printed and signed application and annexure form, along with two recent passport size photographs are to be submitted to High Commission of India.