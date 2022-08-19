Four arrested for allegedly kidnapping man, hijacking car

– police say men confessed to armed robberies

FOUR men were, on Thursday, arrested after allegedly kidnapping a taxi driver, hijacking a car, and shooting at police officers.

Emmanuel Hale, Hamza Samuels, Rawle Franklyn, and Andrew Newyear are now in police custody. Romario Hudson, the fifth named suspect is, however, still on the run.

Police said Frankyln and Newyear were found to be injured immediately after their vehicle was intercepted.

Adding context to the matter, police said that on Thursday, an anonymous caller reported to the Brickdam Operation room that motorcar # PSS 2705 — a white Toyota Allion motorcar — with persons inside, had robbed someone on Lamaha Street, Georgetown.

Anti-crime patrols were then alerted. “One of the patrols observed the motorcar driving along the Agricola Access Road. As motorcar PSS 2705 reached the Two Brothers Gas Station, it proceeded south on the Public Road.

“The Anticrime [sic] Patrol subsequently attempted to intercept the vehicle but the driver drove away causing the Anti-Crime Patrol to continue to pursue the driver and occupants,” a police report stated.

Police noted that the car was driving at a fast rate when it turned on Hunter Street and approached Mandela Avenue where the driver lost control and collided with the northern barriers, causing damage to the said vehicle.

The police statement said that police officers from the Anti-Crime Patrol then observed four male suspects exiting the motorcar. The report further said the men attempted to run from the scene.

The detailed police report on the matter said: “Immediately thereafter, loud explosions, suspected to be gunshots, were heard coming from the direction where the suspects were running, thereby causing a rank to discharge a round in the said direction where the suspected gunshots were coming from.

“Other Anti-Crime patrols arrived shortly after to give support and a search was conducted in the area where the suspects were seen running and suspected gunshots were heard.

“Rawle Franklyn, a known character to the police, was seen lying on the northern parapet bleeding from injuries, while his accomplice, Andrew Newyear, was seen lying in a yard with injuries.

“Further, the two other suspects were found by ranks of the Anti-Crime Patrol hiding in a yard. The police also recovered a 9MM pistol along with a magazine containing 3 live 9MM rounds.

“Franklin and Andrew were escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where they are both receiving medical attention.

“Additionally, ranks from the Anti-Crime Patrol, whilst searching the motorcar, PSS 2705, discovered Joshua Singh who was locked in the trunk of the car by the suspects.

“Joshua Singh was questioned and he related to the ranks that he was at Shamo Taxi Base on Vryheid’s Lust Railway Embankment, ECD [East Coast Demerara], working his uncle’s motorcar, PSS 2705, and while he was seated in the driver’s seat of the said car, he was approached by three of the suspects — one of whom pointed a gun at him and ordered him out of the car.”

Police said Singh reported feeling afraid for his life and complied with the instructions to climb into the trunk of the motorcar.

The statement further attributed to Singh that the car drove off heading west on the said Railway Embankment Road, and that the vehicle later stopped. It was then, police said, that Singh heard talking. The car proceeded on its journey, and it was then moments later that the collision was felt.

The police said officers recovered eight cellular phones, one laptop computer, and a female purse from the vehicle which the men had occupied.

Emmanuel Hale, 18, and Hamza “Bad Coolie” Samuels, 32, were questioned by police investigators. They were not injured in the reported altercation.

According to the police report, Hale claimed that on Wednesday at about 18:00 hrs, he was at a hotel in the city when Samuels, Franklyn, known as ‘Rawle Dog’, Newyear, known as ‘Blackboy’, and Romario Hudson, known as ‘Mario’, picked him up and travelled to the ECD location in Hudson’s car.

It was there that Franklyn, Hudson and Newyear, who were all allegedly armed with handguns, exited the vehicle, and apprehended Singh and the motorcar in his possession at the time.

The men reportedly, according to police, left the site in the two vehicles with Sophia as their destination.

Police also claimed that the men confessed to a number of robberies in Georgetown and surrounding areas. The police also said a search was conducted at the ‘D’ Field, Sophia home of Hudson’s mother where a weapon, a quantity of ammunition and narcotics were found.